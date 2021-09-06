Simply reopening schools is not enough

The third impact is manifest in an increase in income disparity. Even during the prevalence of coronavirus, the rich have become richer.

Bangladesh is not free of any of these three impacts. It does not seem that the government has any plans, or even any thoughts, about poverty and malnutrition. The planning minister was even reluctant to admit that people have become poor during coronavirus times.

The government has no mid-term, long term or integrated plans to tackle coronavirus. This has been obvious at every step over the past one and a half years. The absence of a participatory democratic system does not only have an adverse effect on politics or the economy. It has an impact on the public health and education sectors too.

The failure of the government's steps is proven by the fact that the stimulus packages did not come to any use for the small and medium industries. Everyone is aware of the state of vaccine procurement and distribution, but who is responsible for the emerging circumstances? It may sound great to spew out rhetoric about the 'success' of the vaccine campaign, but the consequences for public health are horrifying.

Meanwhile, amid all this chaos, educational institutions remained closed. Public health science can hardly explain why the virus will spread more in the crowds at educational institutions than in the crowds at shopping malls and ferry terminals.

This is a political decision. The government's ministers recently admitted this, perhaps inadvertently. When university teachers began taking symbolic classes, this caused the authorities a headache. For a few months the education ministry talked about preparing to open the educational institutions. But it remains unknown with what preparations the educational institutions are being opened.