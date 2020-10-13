So did no one demolish the Babri Masjid?

I do not think this verdict is anything to be surprised about. In this region the culture hasn’t grown where leaders of the ruling party are ever punished in cases against them, and India is no exception.

The verdict in the main case pertaining to Babri Masjid must also be taken into consideration. From when it was constructed in 1528 till the partition of India, this structure was used as a mosque. It was only in 1885 that a priest called Raghubir Das claimed that this was the birthplace of Rama and asked the Faizabad district court for permission to set up a canopy outside the mosque. The court rejected the appeal.

After partition, in 1949, someone placed a statue of Rama in the mosque in the deep of night. The next day claims were made that Rama himself had placed his statue there. The administration locked the entrance of the mosque just to maintain peace. Three cases were filed.

In 1950, Ramchandra Das and some others asked for permission to keep the Rama statute in place and allow them to worship there.

In 1959 an organisation called Nirmohi Akhra asked to be given the entire mosque property to construct the temple Ram Mandir there.

In 1960 the Sunni Waqf Board asked for the property to be handed over to them.

In 1986 for the first time the bias of the court was apparent when the local court ordered the mosque to be unlocked so that puja could be performed there.

The first full-fledged verdict came in 2010. By then extremists had demolished the mosque. The Allahabad court has directed that the property be divided into three, among the Nirmohi Akhra, the Sunni Waqf Board and ‘Ram Lala’. In an unprecedented manner, the court saw the scriptural character Rama as one of the parties in the case pertaining to ownership.

An appeal was lodged against the verdict with the Supreme Court. The court on 9 November 2019 gave its verdict, instructing the government to form a trustee board and hand over the property for the construction of Ram Mandir.