Tale of a father

Anyone could understand our desperation. My wife talked to her specialist friend who advised to use suppository. I went to a nearby drugstore and bought the suppositories. I met another parent and child there. They also came for medicine for their 12-month-old boy. That somehow calmed me down a bit. The thought was - maybe this is a normal fever that comes along with the change of seasons. But I became worried when the fever did not abate even after using two suppositories. My wife and I were wide awake for almost the whole night as our daughter’s high temperature was not dropping. It was almost always over 100F. We had to use a ’jolpotti’ (wet compress) to keep her cool the whole night. At the same time, we had to be cautious to make sure she didn’t catch cold. Finally, bringing an end to our worries and grim thoughts after almost 60 hours, our daughter got relief within a few hours of using the third suppository. She seemed to have a body ache and was a bit fussy since the fever, but we were happily to face that.

I guess that is the case with every parent irrespective of new or old. They take care of their children hoping that they will have a happy life, a life of their own, a life not threatened by anyone and would see its full length. Neither Mizanur Rahman from Old Dhaka's Jurain is different from this, nor the police high official, who, pointing at his habit of protesting irregularities, told him that if things go on like this his daughters would not get any government job. Mizanur Rahman was also asked to think about the risks his daughters could face on the streets (The Daily Star report).