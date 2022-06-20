Tale of a father

Anyone could understand our desperation. My wife talked to her specialist friend who advised to use suppository. I went to a nearby drugstore and bought the suppositories. I met another parent and child there. They also came for medicine for their 12-month-old boy. That somehow calmed me down a bit. The thought was - maybe this is a normal fever that comes along with the change of seasons. But I became worried when the fever did not abate even after using two suppositories. My wife and I were wide awake for almost the whole night as our daughter’s high temperature was not dropping. It was almost always over 100F. We had to use a ’jolpotti’ (wet compress) to keep her cool the whole night. At the same time, we had to be cautious to make sure she didn’t catch cold. Finally, bringing an end to our worries and grim thoughts after almost 60 hours, our daughter got relief within a few hours of using the third suppository. She seemed to have a body ache and was a bit fussy since the fever, but we were happily to face that.
I guess that is the case with every parent irrespective of new or old. They take care of their children hoping that they will have a happy life, a life of their own, a life not threatened by anyone and would see its full length. Neither Mizanur Rahman from Old Dhaka's Jurain is different from this, nor the police high official, who, pointing at his habit of protesting irregularities, told him that if things go on like this his daughters would not get any government job. Mizanur Rahman was also asked to think about the risks his daughters could face on the streets (The Daily Star report).
None but a policeman, who gets salary from the taxpayers’ money and raises his children and sends them to school with that hoping they would have a better future, is talking about snatching the same dreams and aspirations of another person. That police official not only talked about snatching the future, but also about ‘risks’ lurking at the corner. A man from the law enforcement agency that is appointed to ensure safety of the people, who were raised by their parents with equal care, is threatening and hinting at 'risks'. Invaluable life nurtured at the cost who knows how many tribulations and sacrifices like my wife is making, is so valueless here!
In one of his novels, acclaimed writer Humayun Ahmed says you would realise the value of life if you think carefully how a child takes birth; how a foetus is so well-protected in a sac in the mother’s womb; how Nature prepares everything to protect both the mother and the child through a highly complex biological mechanism. Yes, people would feel nothing but reverence if they study life. One of my teachers at the university used to say, “People talk about miracle. But I find birth of a child is the biggest miracle on earth and that is happening around us every day.”
Probably this everydayness is the problem. What lies very close to us remains unknown in the web of too much acquaintance and commonness. Does this commonness of life in this small land of nearly 180 million people makes it cheaper to the law enforcement that it can issue threats?
It’s alright that policemen can't ensure quality of lives as that's the task of policymakers. But can it be that a policeman, whose job is to ensure safety of people within the state boundary, can say you have daughters and they might face anything? It seems, the question the citizens of this country should ask is - is everything alright with the state of Bangladesh that achieved freedom through a war waged based on three simple yet lofty principles -- equality, human dignity and social justice? The question is more pertinent especially at this moment when people appointed for a certain task are doing the exact opposite.
I wish Happy Father’s Day to Jurain’s Mizanur Rahman, to the police official, who issued the threat in a casual tone, to countless people who realise the value of human life and to another countless people who will realise the value in the future.