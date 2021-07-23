Transiting through time of troubles

Yet, it would be naïve not to recognize the perilous times that we live in. The chaos and carnage of COVID-19 has threatened to undermine the cumulative hard earned gains of the past five decades, with its heavy toll on lives and livelihood. The pandemic has unearthed the brittle foundation of the ‘Cult of Growth’ in emerging economies and exposed the subterranean fault lines that threaten to unravel the flimsy glue that hold our society together.

Nations around the world are reeling from the unstoppable and ever mutating surge of corona and unfashionable terms such as global economic downturn; K shaped recovery; herd immunity and vaccine nationalism have almost attained popular culture status. The pandemic has been likened to past iterations like the Justinian Plague, Black Death and the Spanish Influenza in its wide ranging pernicious scope of devastation.

Running deficit budget, providing subsidy to hard pressed industries and widening social security net are temporary measures even in the best of times. For a country like Bangladesh, which is constrained by limited resources and inadequate physical and social infrastructure, the longer the duration of the pandemic, greater would be the hardship heaped on the lower and middle income groups. Loss or reduction in income has not only relegated greater numbers of people below the poverty line, but has severely limited upward mobility for the aspiring classes. COVID has exposed the limits of growth and raised fundamental questions about how societies are run and more importantly brought about much needed introspection about how societies ought to be run.