Two weeks of turmoil in the golden jubilee year

Over the past two weeks or so, so many things turned topsy-turvy in the country. Of course there was no major upheaval. It was a big upheaval that took place in the African nation Niger. Mohamed Bazoum won the ‘election’ there and on 2 April was sworn in as the country’s head of state. In 1960, Niger gained independence from being a French colony. And now 60 years hence, for the first time power has changed hands through an election. A few days before the swearing-in, gunshots had been fired at the president’s official residence. That’s almost norm of power changing hands there. So the peaceful change of power through an election and oath-taking was certainly an ‘upheaval’ for the country.

Back to the topsy-turvy factor. On 17 March the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centennial and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence began with due festivity. And on 26 March we were awed and floored by the messages from great heads of state and government of so many important countries of the world. Our ambassadors to those countries did well. Other than Pakistan, the heads of state and government of all countries of South Asia turned up at the events. We were pleased. After all, over the past five or six years we haven’t had such high ranking guests. The celebrations were going well. But the programmes were becoming rather monotonous. But on the last day, Narendra Modi’s presence ushered in expected and unexpected sensational events.

Of course, these sensational events were certainly not a part of the organisers’ plans. They surely had not taken the presence and programmes of the left-wingers and Hefazat into cognizance. The celebratory event had been possibly organised solely by the government and ruling party people. There were restrictions because of corona and so that is why no one outside of the government could be included in the event. The singers, musicians, guests, participants, audience, speakers were all of the same camp. A massive part of the entire nation remained outside of the celebrations. But things turned topsy-turvy when the leftists and Hefazat tried to obstruct the event. The police and ruling party men just made matters worse by tackling the matter in a manner as they are prone to do.