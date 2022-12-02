BNP rally and the mystery behind the govt's 26 conditions

BNP wants to hold its 10 December rally at Naya Paltan. The police, however, have given it permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, that too on 26 conditions. Previously the police had created all sorts of obstacles in the way of rallies and processions of BNP and other opposition parties, but had never imposed any conditions.

The most noticeable feature of these 26 conditions is their unreasonable severity. BNP will have to achieve the impossible if it is to fulfill the conditions. For example, in the shortest possible time BNP will have to create a trained force. Without such a force, it will not be possible to adhere to the police conditions of setting up archways at entry points of the rally venue and check every person with hand metal detectors, use vehicles scanners to search every car, provide security to the huge number of people at the rally and set up high resolution CCTV cameras at the venue.

Massive crowds turn up at BNP rallies now. BNP will have to have supernatural powers to be able to hold such a rally in keeping with the police conditions. The police have said there can in no way be any gatherings outside of the rally venue and the people must arrive at the venue two hours before it begins. Only by magic can such a huge gathering be materialised in such a short time, with persons entering one by one.