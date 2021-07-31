Vaccines are here, now open up educational institutions

A press release of the education ministry on Thursday said that the ongoing holiday of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions in the country as well as Ebtedayee and Qawmi madrasas, will be extended to 31 August. The closure had been up till 31 July. The ministry said that as the coronavirus situation had deteriorated all over the country and a strict ‘lockdown’ was in force, the holiday has been extended in consultation with the national technical advisory committee for Covid-19, in the health interests of the students, teachers, employees and guardians and for overall safety.

While asking several public health experts about what stage the second wave of coronavirus was in at present, they said that the transmissions will probably continue to rise up till 10 to 12 August. Then this will start to subside as in India. It was a similar picture in Bangladesh last year too.

The prevailing restrictions are up till 5 August. The restrictions will probably be relaxed within a week or two, if not fully lifted. What about the thousands of students of the thousands of educational institutions all over the country? When will they be able to return to their classes? The education ministry has decided to hold the SSC and HSC exams in a concise form. Each group will have exams in three subjects. No exams will be required for Bangla, English, math and a fourth subject.

No decision has been taken about JSC and PEC. These two annual exams weren’t held last year because of the pandemic. There can be no reason to hold these exams this year either. Where the government can’t take the extremely crucial examinations, why are they bothered about these unnecessary ones? Educationists have said these two exams should be abolished permanently. The government, for unknown reasons, had not paid any heed to this advice.