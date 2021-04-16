We must remain ahead of coronavirus

When coronavirus was first detected in the country in March last year, we were not prepared. As a result, we lagged behind coronavirus, both in medical treatment as well as in the management to control its spread. That is not the correct way to proceed. If we are to effectively contain the virus, we must remain ahead of it. We must have advance preparation.
Strategic planning should have been drawn up in advance about what was to be done to tackle the second wave of coronavirus. The government may have had a strategy, but the people need to be informed about it too. After all, unless the people are included in the process, the government will not be able to succeed.
It is necessary to find out whether the death rate is higher among the coronavirus patients who have other diseases. It is also necessary to determine which age group is more susceptible to contracting the virus and which age group has a higher coronavirus-related death rate. If the spread of Covid-19 increases and the older age group are more affected, the death rate will be higher.
The quality of the healthcare system must be improved if the death rate is to be reduced. A Covid patient must be kept in complete isolation and treated. Most of the coronavirus patients recover after general treatment. Around five per cent of the cases require ICU, ventilator and oxygen. We must have all this prepared.
The spread of coronavirus is not the same in an island like Bhola as it is in Dhaka. So why should Bhola go into lockdown now? The places from where coronavirus can spread must be placed under lockdown and the people must be restricted from leaving the vicinity
The people must be made prepared, they must be made conscious, and must be included in the process. We managed to make the people conscious but failed to include them in the efforts.
Adequate planning and preparation must be made to decentralise the medical system. Oxygen supply must be ensured down to the upazila level. If all this can be ensured, it will be possible to ensure the recovery of 85 per cent of the people at the upazila level. If the patient’s condition is serious, he or she must be taken to the district hospital or a big hospital for treatment. If all this can be done, the situation can be brought under control, or else the deaths will simply mount.
People must follow the three rules – wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain social distance. But it also must be kept in mind that a nationwide lockdown can only be enforced when the contagion is equal all over the country. Lockdown or limited lockdown must be enforced in the districts or upazilas where the contagion is high. The spread of coronavirus is not the same in an island like Bhola as it is in Dhaka. So why should Bhola go into lockdown now? The places from where coronavirus can spread must be placed under lockdown and the people must be restricted from leaving the vicinity.
* Muzaherul Huq, former adviser, South-East Asia region, World Health Organization (WHO)
* This column appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir