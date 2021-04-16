We must remain ahead of coronavirus

When coronavirus was first detected in the country in March last year, we were not prepared. As a result, we lagged behind coronavirus, both in medical treatment as well as in the management to control its spread. That is not the correct way to proceed. If we are to effectively contain the virus, we must remain ahead of it. We must have advance preparation.

Strategic planning should have been drawn up in advance about what was to be done to tackle the second wave of coronavirus. The government may have had a strategy, but the people need to be informed about it too. After all, unless the people are included in the process, the government will not be able to succeed.