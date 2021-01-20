When and how the schools can open

The key information we got in the survey

1. 75 per cent of students, 76 per cent of parents, 73 per cent of district education officers, 80 per cent of NGO representatives voted in favor of immediate opening of schools.

2. 56 per cent of teachers and 52 per cent of upazila education officers want to open schools with caution.

3. In order to compensate for the loss of education, 62 per cent of the teachers support shortening the syllabus and teaching the main subjects only.

4. A large proportion of teachers, parents and education officials (40 to 47 per cent) think that the impact of coronavirus will increase the rate of absenteeism in schools. The risk of dropout and child labour will also increase.

5. Most of the teachers and parents think that educational institutions should be re-opened by maintaining health guidelines and maintaining social distance in the classroom.

6. About 70 per cent of the students did not participate in distant learning. In addition to device and communication problems, the effectiveness of the lessons given was also a problem for them.

7. 62 per cent of the students did not get any help from teachers or anyone else when the school was closed.

8. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, 42 per cent of the students' families lost their ability to meet their daily needs in 2020 as compared to 2019, which was 10 per cent. In the case of teachers, it has increased from 2 per cent to about 9 per cent.

The most noteworthy point here is the fact that most students and parents are in favor of reopening the school. About 70 per cent of the students did not participate in distant learning or they could not take part in it. About two-thirds of the students said they did not receive help from teachers or anyone else.