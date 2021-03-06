When pardoning is illogical and illegal

The court, before pronouncing its verdict in the case, ordered to submit notes and documents that were sent to the government seeking clemency. But, an application letter of Sarwar Kamal’s wife was submitted to the court. It said Sarawar Kamal and his two associates were charged in false allegations because of “political conspiracy”. The court said clemency based on such an application only without evidence could not be justice.

The verdict said at least six documents needed to be submitted in case of seeking presidential clemency. These were -- the case statement and police report, depositions, verdict by the trial court and Appellate Division’s verdict (if any), information whether the accused was in bail, in jail, or fugitive during the trial, how many days the convicted served in jail, the time of imprisonment and whether the convicted is accused or convicted in any other case. Without considering all these, remission only based on the application will not be as per Section 49 of the Constitution or Section 401 of the CrPC, rather it will be biased and faulty.

The court observed that if all those notes and documents were submitted to the president and the government, then they would have taken a different decision. Because it is assumed that the president and the concerned departments of the government know this law very well as to granting clemency to a fugitive under Section 49 of the constitution or Section 401 of the CrPC is obviously extraneous, mala fide, illogical and inappropriate and such use of power is against the rule of law and is misuse of power.