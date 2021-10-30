Who will mend the cracks in the state?

From the flyover and ferries, if we come to the roads, what do we see? As our roads and highways are not carpeted with pitch, invariably ruts and potholes appear all over. Businessmen of Gazipur demonstrated a few days ago, demanding road repairs. Every year the budget has huge allocations for road, bridges and structural repairs. There is a running joke -- the more the repairs, the higher the commission, and bigger the profit for the contractors.

But how do we repair the cracks that have appeared in our state and our society? It is these cracks in our social fabric that led to the recent violent attacks on the temples and homes of the minority Hindu community in our country. A Muslim youth placed a copy of the Holy Quran in a puja mandap. How was the Hindu community at fault? It is the Hindus who are the ones who should be bringing about accusations of their religion being desecrated. But the attacks were carried out on the minorities.

That crack in the social fabric was so extreme that, according to the government, even the administration and the law enforcement, that is the police, RAB and BGB, couldn't prevent that few miscreants from the misdeeds. Only after everything was over, the leaders and activists of the ruling party and the opposition took to the streets. Whenever there are incidents of attack on the minority, their sense of insecurity increases. Suspicion and mistrust grows between the communities. The crack in the social fabric widens further.