Who will mend the cracks in the state?

It is not just the flyovers, but all sorts of faults appear in the construction of various government and private structures of the country, from rural roads and culverts to highways and houses. Sometimes the fault is in the construction and sometimes in the design. And if several agencies and organisations are involved in these construction processes, all concerned try to evade responsibility by blaming each other.
Are there no cracks in our country? Take the houses constructed by the government under the Asrayan project for the homeless poor. Reports along with pictures were published of cracks which appeared in many of these homes even before handover. In order to wipe out all evidence of the houses with cracks in an upazila of Satkhira, the authorities simply razed the entire project to ground and took up plans to construct new houses for the homeless.
A few days ago, the ferry Amanat Shah keeled over and sank at the Paturia terminal. That too was because it had developed cracks. The ferry was long over its service life and its deck cracked under the overload of vehicles, allowing water to seep in. These ferries have a service life of 33 years and the ferry Amanat Shah had been 40 years on the job.
From the flyover and ferries, if we come to the roads, what do we see? As our roads and highways are not carpeted with pitch, invariably ruts and potholes appear all over. Businessmen of Gazipur demonstrated a few days ago, demanding road repairs. Every year the budget has huge allocations for road, bridges and structural repairs. There is a running joke -- the more the repairs, the higher the commission, and bigger the profit for the contractors.
But how do we repair the cracks that have appeared in our state and our society? It is these cracks in our social fabric that led to the recent violent attacks on the temples and homes of the minority Hindu community in our country. A Muslim youth placed a copy of the Holy Quran in a puja mandap. How was the Hindu community at fault? It is the Hindus who are the ones who should be bringing about accusations of their religion being desecrated. But the attacks were carried out on the minorities.
That crack in the social fabric was so extreme that, according to the government, even the administration and the law enforcement, that is the police, RAB and BGB, couldn't prevent that few miscreants from the misdeeds. Only after everything was over, the leaders and activists of the ruling party and the opposition took to the streets. Whenever there are incidents of attack on the minority, their sense of insecurity increases. Suspicion and mistrust grows between the communities. The crack in the social fabric widens further.
It is not that the crack had only developed between the minority and the majority in Bangladesh. Politically too, we are divided into many parties and groups. The crack between Awami League and BNP may be more visible. But BNP did not take part in the UP elections this time. That is why this crack is not visible. Awami League had the entire election in its own hands, but even so they could not mend the cracks within themselves in around 98 per cent of the posts. Members or parliament were against ministers, upazila chairmen or pourashava mayors were against MPs, and then local Awami League leaders were against them. Everyone was busy grabbing power and position for themselves. No one was bothered about the party, principles or ideology.
In Bangladesh, 99 per cent of the people are Bangla speaking. Their anthropological identity is the same too. Religion-wise, 90 per cent are Muslims. The remaining 10 per cent are of other religions, never seeing themselves are rivals. All they want is their due rights. Even then, there are cracks everywhere, in individuals, families, institutions and organisations. The reasons behind this must be determined.
In a recent case, the Supreme Court tried to mend the split in two families. In one instance, this crack had caused a Bengali husband to return to Bangladesh from Japan with his two children, without informing his wife. The Japanese wife came all the way to Bangladesh and filed a case with the Supreme Court to get her children back. The court ordered that the husband and wife could take turns in keeping the children with them, though the children would get more time with their mother.
The other case was filed by a woman against her husband who allegedly tortured her for dowry. The husband lost his job because of this. He then went to court and promised not to torture his wife and even handed over 10 decimals of land to his wife. The court accepted his plea and advised them to live in peace and happiness. He would also get his job back.
In 2018, school and college students took to the streets in demand of safe roads. They raised a slogan, 'State repair work is underway.' But now it seems there is no repair underway at all in the state or the society. Everyone wants to snatch their own victory at the cost of others
Court intervention can perhaps mend the cracks in a family. Arguments between spouses or lovers can be made up through mediation by friends and family. All this is quite commonplace. But what is to be done to address the horrendous crack that has appeared in our state and society? Individual initiatives will not work. We must emerge from the misunderstanding of divisions. We must internalise the aims and objectives with which Bangladesh became independent. We must abide by the 'live and let live' principle in our personal and state lives. In 1971 we were united as nation and so could establish Bangladesh.
We want to strengthen our ties with our neighbouring countries, with China and the rest of the world. But we do not think about repairing the huge crack within the country and the society. We talk about national unity, but out actions are the contrary.
In 2018, school and college students took to the streets in demand of safe roads. They raised a slogan, 'State repair work is underway.' But now it seems there is no repair underway at all in the state or the society. Everyone wants to snatch their own victory at the cost of others. Under such circumstances, one day it will be the youth again who will take to the streets to mend these cracks. The neglected people of the country wait for that day.
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]
* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir