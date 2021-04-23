Why do Bangladeshis go to India?

But there are many reasons for Bangladeshis to migrate to India temporarily. Of the reasons, Bangladeshis go to India for better treatment, studies, tourism and shopping.

We should keep in mind that many middle class and even lower middle class people are compelled to undergo medical treatment and education abroad, and they also go abroad for tourism and shopping. The people who go to India for these services say the quality of services is better there and cost-effective. So if the quality of services can be enhanced and the expenditure reduced here, temporary migration to India will decrease to a great extent.

What should be done

Let us consider medical treatment and education. A gloomy picture of low quality and inadequate facilities of medical treatment surfaced clearly during the coronavirus pandemic. Private and public investment has to be increased. Pilferage and wastage have to be reduced in the government investment. Different economic zones are being built. Some of these can be selected for the investment of health and education. The purpose of this would be to stop people from going abroad.

We have to keep in mind that the amount Bangladeshi citizens spend in these sectors would be recovered in two to three years. We have to invest not only in infrastructure but also in human resource development. An environment has to be created so that qualified physicians, teachers and technologists stay in the country.

Let us take shopping and tourism into consideration. High prices are a problem here. Saris and other items of clothing the main items for Bangladeshis to buy from India. The apparel industry for local market is neglected due to attention focused on the export-oriented RMG sector. Textile mills have to be made dependent on local market. Small industries of this sector have to be given incentive.

Then again, a pinch of patriotism needs to be added. I recall visiting the shawl stalls during breaks in SAFTA trade negotiations in Kathmandu. The Indian delegation leader Meera Shankar was with us (later she became the Indian ambassador to USA). She looked at the shawls, asked the price but did not buy a single one. On the other hand, we bought many. I feel ashamed, in retrospect. We should follow policy 'Be local, buy local.'