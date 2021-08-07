Why do we lag behind in vaccinations?

On my way to office on Thursday, via Tejgaon, I was stuck in traffic jams at two intersections. The government has extended the restrictions up till 10 August, so why was there this congestion on the roads?

Actually hardly a week into the restrictions, the government itself violated the rules on 1 August by opening up the readymade garment factories. But buses, trains, launches and ferries were not operating. We saw in the newspapers and on television how the thousands of workers had to undergo immense suffering to come to their workplaces in the city. In face of sharp criticism, the government then allowed public transport for a day or two. Since then the lockdown has been merely in theory, not in practice. Dhaka city gradually got back its old look.

Before imposing the lockdown, the government ought to have understood they would not be able to enforce this. It happened before. The government announces everything shut, then starts opening everything up one by one. Due to the government's repeated changes in decision, the lockdown or restrictions are ineffective and the risk of coronavirus transmissions increases. Under normal circumstances, such huge crowds do not rush back to Dhaka on the day after Eid. The roads are not in such a state of chaos either.