Why do we lag behind in vaccinations?

The countries which were successful in enforcing lockdown and restrictions on people's movement, had fulfilled certain conditions. If you tell a person to stay at home or if someone has become unemployed, you have to ensure that he or she has food to eat. They must be provided with basic essentials. If anyone contracts coronavirus, they must be treated, taken to hospital if necessary.
The government has not been able to carry out anything properly, whether coronavirus sample testing, restrictions, health service or vaccinations. Last year when coronavirus transmissions suddenly increased, lockdowns were imposed in Wari, East Rajabazar and a few other specific areas. These lockdowns were effective. Public health experts feel that there is no need to place the entire country under lockdown, but only where there is a higher concentration of cases. Testing should be ensured there. But instead of choosing this tedious task, the government chose to intermittently declare blanket restrictions countrywide.
When the Delta variant emerged in India this April, experts said the border should be completely sealed. The government failed in this task too, its belated damage control efforts proving futile.
The government failed to get people to follow the health guidelines. The restrictions declared by the government have not been successful either. The last resort was to vaccinate as many people as possible. It all began hunky-dory. We took up the vaccine drive before many developed countries. But there again a problem cropped up -- over dependence on India. Multiple sources were not sought.
When the coronavirus situation in India suddenly worsened, they stopped export of the vaccine. Bangladesh then reached out to China, Japan, US, Russia and other countries for the vaccine. This effort met with a degree of success. With AstraZeneca vaccines arriving from Japan, the concern abated of the 1.5 million people who had taken the first dose.
When vaccines started arriving from various sources, all sorts of lofty statements were made. Some said everyone would be vaccinated within a year. Some said the vaccine would be manufactured in the country. Health minister Zahid Maleque declared 210 million vaccines would arrive by the beginning of next year. Mass vaccinations would commence from 7 August up till 14 August at a union and ward level. In a matter of a week, 10 million people would be vaccinated. Anyone over 25 could get the vaccine. There was no need for registration.
The minister's words gave hope. Two days later it was said that the vaccine drive would not carry on for a week. It was said on 7 August that 3.2 million people would be vaccinated. At the health directorate's bulletin on Friday, the director general could not say what would happen after 14 August. He just said that the elderly, women and physically disabled persons would be given priority. The health directorate fixed the initially 3.2 million persons as the target. For the unions or wards where it would not be possible to carry out the vaccinations on 7 August, the vaccines would be given on 8 and 9 August.
According to the health directorate, 25,643,920 vaccine doses have arrived in the country so far. The first dose has been administered to 10,009,953 persons. And 4,416,131 persons have received both doses. How could the minister say that 10 million would be vaccinated in just a week? Why are the decisions regarding the vaccine changing every so often? An irate civil surgeon remarked, "We are going to be beaten up because of this."
Our leaders are claiming huge success in tackling the pandemic, but what are the observations of international agencies? According to the report of a taskforce formed by IMF, the World Bank, the World Health Organisation and the World Trade Organisation, Bangladesh lags behind in the vaccination drive among the countries of South Asia.
The report also said Bangladesh falls behind the rate required to ensure 40 per cent of the population is vaccinated within this year. So there are apprehensions of whether the target of vaccinating 60 per cent of the population within 2022 will actually be fulfilled.
According to the taskforce, the average daily rate of administering the vaccine is 0.11 per cent. That means 0.11 persons in every 100 are vaccinated per day. This rate in India is 0.31 per cent, in Pakistan it is 0.19 per cent and in Sri Lanka, 1.63 per cent. These countries are ahead of Bangladesh in the rate of vaccinating the people. And Bhutan is way ahead of all these countries, with 85 per cent of its adult population vaccinated. In Maldives, over half of the population has been vaccinated. The taskforce has said that Bangladesh will have to step up the daily vaccination rate to 0.49 per cent if it is to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population this year. This rate will have to be 0.35 per cent if 60 per cent of the population is to be vaccinated by mid-2022.
Let the health ministry now explain how they will administer two doses to 80 per cent of the population, that is 136 million people, and within what time. Once the Saturday vaccination drive is over, only a few 100 thousand vaccines will be left. After the health minister declared that 10 million persons will be vaccinated in a week, the foreign minister MA Momen said the government wants to buy 70 million vaccines from China. The agreement is for 1.5 million doses only. So far 7 million doses have arrived. The rest are on the way. So when it is said that 210 million doses will arrive at the start of next year, this really little more than empty rhetoric.
* Sohrab Hassan in joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]