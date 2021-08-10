Why have all the lockdowns failed?

When the government says ‘the country’s socioeconomic condition, economic activities and overall situation,’ it is obvious that it is feeling the frustration and pressure from other sectors after the opening up of the export-oriented industries, the readymade garment industry in particular. There had been hints that a strategy would be undertaken to activate the economy after vaccinating the vulnerable part of the population. But that idea has fallen through. Having to face India’s export ban and search for alternative sources of the vaccine, to arrange vaccines for 120 million to 130 million people, is undoubtedly a time consuming task. It is to be seen whether the required number vaccines can be procured even within a year’s time.

The dilemma of prioritising between life and livelihood has never been as critical as it is now. But to all appearances it seems protecting livelihood is being given priority. Europe is just managing to emerge from the third wave of coronavirus. But from the first wave of the virus it has been proven that the countries which prevaricated over the lockdown question and delayed in taking a decision, were the ones that had to pay the highest price. The more delayed the lockdown, the more extended it turned out to be.

Britain is the biggest example. No other country of the world had to enforce such a strict lockdown for so many days the third time. Even so, the number of deaths has exceeded 130,000 and the economic harm has hit a record. The example of neighbouring India is distressing too. They have had to pay a steep price for not taking timely measures.