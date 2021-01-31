Why this dismal state of DU on its 100th anniversary?

Dhaka University will commemorate its 100th anniversary on 1 July. The centennial celebrations kicked off with a webinar launched on 21 January by the prime minister. The centennial is certainly a milestone for anyone of the Dhaka University family. DU alumni have already started using some of the DU centennial logos as their Facebook profile pictures.

But there are other pictures too on the social media that do not depict such a pretty scene of the university. These are pictures of the verandas, roofs, auditoriums and libraries of the various halls of the university. Young people huddle together in the dirty unkempt 'gono rooms' or 'mass rooms'. These are not homeless people on the footpaths, slum dwellers or refugees. These are students of Dhaka University. This is the state of DU's residential halls in 2021.

There is no mention of the dishevelled faces of these students in the visionary speeches and grand plans being made about the university's centennial. There is talk about achieving the sustainable development goals and of building a university fit for the fourth industrial revolution. There are targets to improve education, research and publications. There are documentaries, cultural programme, poetry books and even news of a lavish international conference being organised in London. But there is no vision, no plan aiming at those for whom the university was established, nothing about their acute an inhuman accommodation crisis.