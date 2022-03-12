Will Awal listen to the two former Chief Election Commissioners?

It is all very well that the commission will hold dialogue with people of all classes and professions. The question is, will the proposals and recommendation to be made during these dialogues be taken into cognizance, or will they function as they please like the Nurul Huda commission?

We propose that the dialogues of the Awal commission to commence from tomorrow be aired live by the state media. Then the people will be able to at least know who said what, what they want. According to Prothom Alo reports, the commission hasn't taken any final decision as yet regarding talks with the political parties. The CEC himself had spoken about dialogue with the political parties. If he now moves away from that, the people will believe he has done so at the behest of the government.

The two former CECs made several recommendations about what is to be done, based on their experiences. If the Awal commission is sincere about holding a fair election, then they must remove the dark shadows of the 2014 and 2018 elections. The CEC identified the election time government as a political matter. While that is true, the question is, even if the elections are held under a political government, why will a parliamentary election be held with a parliament still in place and why will the members of parliament contest while remaining in office? Then the provision should be removed for local government office holders to resign before the election. Would Awami League accept any such provision if BNP had been in power? What do the judicious members of the ruling party have to say? We want a clear statement about this from the election commission too.

* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir