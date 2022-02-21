Yet another ad-hoc policy of our 'farsighted' policymakers

On 6 February this year, the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) authorities issued an order to make Bangla mandatory for signboards in the city and to rewrite the existing signboards within seven days. If anyone wanted, he could have the signboard in English as well, but alongside Bangla. The RCC authorities also warned businesspeople that legal action would be taken by mobile courts for not following the order. Local and national newspapers ran reports on the order.

The news reports on the order led me to an online search – just to check on how many orders like this have been issued over the years just before 21 February, which is being observed as the International Mother Language Day too since 2000. The results say the number is not inconsequential. Many orders have been issued by different authorities and many said they would take action if their orders were not followed. Chattogram City Corporation authorities, it seems, have bettered the step by starting a drive on 1 February this year. On that day, a CCC team blackened and defaced a signboard written in English in Kazir Deuri area of the port city.