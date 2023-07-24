The government must initiate dialogue

There are two possible solutions to avoid confrontation: engaging in dialogue or resorting to street demonstrations. Given the current circumstances, it is crucial to prioritise finding a path for dialogue.

Ideally speaking, the government should take the initiative for such talks. However, as of now, we have not observed any concrete indications of this.

It is to be determined whether the government admits that there is a prevailing crisis. It also remains to be seen whether the government aims to shift from its stance that it had taken in the previous two elections. And also, does it want to have the election along with the major political party BNP? The answers to these crucial questions must be sought.