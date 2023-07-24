The government must initiate dialogue

There are two possible solutions to avoid confrontation: engaging in dialogue or resorting to street demonstrations. Given the current circumstances, it is crucial to prioritise finding a path for dialogue.
Ideally speaking, the government should take the initiative for such talks. However, as of now, we have not observed any concrete indications of this.
It is to be determined whether the government admits that there is a prevailing crisis. It also remains to be seen whether the government aims to shift from its stance that it had taken in the previous two elections. And also, does it want to have the election along with the major political party BNP? The answers to these crucial questions must be sought.
The recent by-election (Dhaka-17) highlighted that achieving free and fair elections is challenging with this election commission, the current administration, the behavior of the police, and the attitude of the ruling party's leaders and workers
The government needs to express its commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections. However, maintaining the current administrative system in the country may not result in such an outcome.
The critical question now is, what will form the foundation for consensus? For meaningful discussion, it is essential to have a clear agenda. The government, being in power, should take the lead in initiating these discussions.
However, the electoral system has been organised entirely by the government, leading to a sense of distrust. Under these circumstances, is it fair expecting the opposition to take the first step towards consensus? It is essential to note that the opposition has not outright refused to participate in the discussions.
*Ali Riaz is the Distinguished Professor, Department of Politics and Government, Illinois State University, USA
*The commentary, appeared in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat