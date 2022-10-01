Awami League should look at itself in the mirror

It is only natural that the people will want to compare the injustices of the BNP rule with the "justice" under the rule of Awami League. The rule of law was absent during BNP times and it still remains absent now. During BNP times the law enforcement would repress and suppress the opposition. The opposition is still being repressed and suppressed. The actors have just switched places. During the BNP rule, Awami League's leaders and activists would be assaulted. Now it's the opposite. Money was siphoned off overseas when BNP was in government. Awami League took credit of bringing back a fraction of those funds, but now a few hundred times more money is being laundered. Not a paisa has been brought back.
The alternative centre of power in BNP times was 'Hawa Bhaban'. Now there are reportedly many such 'bhabans'. A businessman by the name of PK Haldar smuggled out Tk 35 billion (Tk 3500 crore) from the country and is now behind bars in India. A thana level police officer has also siphoned off a few billion taka. During BNP times there had been corruption in various government projects. There is still corruption, to an increased degree. The BNP government enacted the ICT act, curbing people's right to expression. Awami League has upgraded that to the Digital Security Act. The minority community was harassed during BNP times. They still are. According to Prothom Alo reports, in the first 9 months of this year, there have been 30 incidents of attacks on the Hindu community. During Durga Puja last year, there was a planned attack on many Hindu temples and homes.
In BNP times, the student front Chhatra Dal had a monopoly of power on the campuses. Now Chhatra League holds the monopoly. But in BNP times, Chhatra League could often enter the campus, Chhatra Dal cannot do so now. Now the clashes on campus are within Chhatra League itself. The latest example of this was in the age-old Eden College. There are allegations that the Chhatra League leaders there were making millions by collecting money for seats in the halls. We saw how they broke out in violence among themselves over control of the college.
And the people are shocked at what has happened in Dhaka University. The members of Chhatra Dal's new committee sought permission to meet with the vice chancellor and he granted them permission. They entered the campus on schedule to meet with the vice chancellor, but were mercilessly beaten up by Chhatra League men. Student organisations often clash over programmes and counter programmes, but that day Chhatra Dal had no programme other than to meet with the vice chancellor. It is shocking that one group of students can attack another group of students of the same university in such a manner. Awami Leage leaders will say that during BNP times, Chhatra League was also assaulted in a similar manner. They had been injured. In other words, the actors change, the characters do not.
There is a basic difference in the rules of Awami League and BNP. During BNP times, Awami League could wage a movement and force the government to change certain decisions. But there is no such opposition party now. Civil society is feeble. The media is always in fear. Under such circumstances, the ruling coterie is not bothered about anyone. During BNP's rule, the democratic institutions were weak. Surely no one can say they are strong now. So what difference is there between Awami League and BNP, other than in slogans and garb?
Rather than worrying their heads over BNP, if the Awami League leaders looked within their own party, they would realise that no matter what bravado was displayed outwardly, inwardly they were eroding
At one time Awami League leaders would say BNP did not exist in politics. The media has only kept them alive. But now it seems they are scared of the programmes of that non-existent party. Wherever BNP is to hold a programme, Awami League leaders and workers arrive on the scene to obstruct them. They even carry out attacks at times. It is as if they cannot rely on the law enforcement. Awami League leaders claim that BNP wants to use dead bodies to bolster up their movement. But why is Awami League giving them the chance for such politics of dead bodies? BNP held rallies and demonstrations all over the country in protest of spiralling prices. There had been no problem. Why were two party men killed in Bhola? The government did not even feel the need to investigate whether the police had committed excesses over there. Then again, two leaders of BNP and Jubo Dal were killed when joining programmes in Narayanganj and Munshiganj.
The physician report said that one had died from bullet injuries in the head. But a week after the incident, the police claimed he had died from an injury caused by a brick. All governments fear the truth. When in power, BNP would scare the people. Awami League is scaring them now.
Rather than worrying their heads over BNP, if the Awami League leaders looked within their own party, they would realise that no matter what bravado was displayed outwardly, inwardly they were eroding. The Awami League of 2009 was not the same as the Awami League of 2022. Surely assaulting the opposition is not a way to prevent this inner erosion. The way to resolve this would be to prevent the party leaders and activists from engaging in violence.
Awami League is holding councils at the grassroots in various places, preparing for the party council in December. The leaders surely are aware of what is happening at these councils. Some of the news has leaked into the media too. Even in Lalbagh and Chawk Bazar of the capital city, two councils could not be held peacefully. At one council meeting, the grassroots leaders clashed with each other in the presence of the central leaders. In the other, the irate central leaders didn't even turn up.
So instead of bothering their heads about BNP's activities and Chhatra Dal's programmes, if Awami League and Chhatra League did some introspection, they would see how much damage had been done within. Rather than wasting their energy over BNP which had left power 16 years ago, Awami League should look at itself in the mirror.
* Sohrab Hassin is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]
* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir