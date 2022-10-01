Awami League should look at itself in the mirror

In BNP times, the student front Chhatra Dal had a monopoly of power on the campuses. Now Chhatra League holds the monopoly. But in BNP times, Chhatra League could often enter the campus, Chhatra Dal cannot do so now. Now the clashes on campus are within Chhatra League itself. The latest example of this was in the age-old Eden College. There are allegations that the Chhatra League leaders there were making millions by collecting money for seats in the halls. We saw how they broke out in violence among themselves over control of the college.

And the people are shocked at what has happened in Dhaka University. The members of Chhatra Dal's new committee sought permission to meet with the vice chancellor and he granted them permission. They entered the campus on schedule to meet with the vice chancellor, but were mercilessly beaten up by Chhatra League men. Student organisations often clash over programmes and counter programmes, but that day Chhatra Dal had no programme other than to meet with the vice chancellor. It is shocking that one group of students can attack another group of students of the same university in such a manner. Awami Leage leaders will say that during BNP times, Chhatra League was also assaulted in a similar manner. They had been injured. In other words, the actors change, the characters do not.

There is a basic difference in the rules of Awami League and BNP. During BNP times, Awami League could wage a movement and force the government to change certain decisions. But there is no such opposition party now. Civil society is feeble. The media is always in fear. Under such circumstances, the ruling coterie is not bothered about anyone. During BNP's rule, the democratic institutions were weak. Surely no one can say they are strong now. So what difference is there between Awami League and BNP, other than in slogans and garb?