The laws are there, but are these being applied?

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson recently said that Bangladesh’s laws state how the country’s election is to be held. She termed the efforts of the US and European politicians regarding a fair election, as neocolonialism (Prothom Alo, 8 July 2023).
Surely Bangladesh has adequate laws for a fair, neutral and credible election. But are these being applied? Are these laws correct, are they drawn up for the welfare of the people?
Let us look at the election laws. The most important election law is the Representation of the People Order 1972 (RPO). This law was extensively amended in 2007, where our organisation ‘SHUJAN’ played a significant role. Attempts in the past to weaken this law had failed, but the present election commission has been successful in this effort. They have curtailed their own powers and are even trying to pull the wool over the nation’s eyes about this.
In this context, another important question is about the application of this law. According to Section 90 of the RPO, it is unlawful for any political party to have affiliated wings and front organisations. But our public universities are overrun with the domination of the loyalist student organisations and teacher organisations that are busy with their blatant partisan politics rather than teaching and research. Incidentally, the prevailing so-called student politics is a criminal offence under Section 153 Kha of the Penal Code.
The reason that the RPO is not fully applied is because biased persons are appointed to the election commission. There are serious allegations against that an unbelievable strategy had been adopted to appoint party people in the last Nurul Huda commission, as a result of which the ruling parties partner Tarikat Federation claims that three persons from their recommended panel had been accommodated in the commission. There are similar allegations regarding appointments to the present Awal commission too, for which this time the smaller parties took on the role of ‘kingmakers’.
The Voter List Ordinance 2007 is another important election-related law. The list along with photographs drawn up under this law is the most accurate voter list in the history of Bangladesh. There were 1.4 million more women than men on this list. In the latest list there are 1.7 more men than women. Such a gender gap in the voters list is surely an obstacle to free elections.
The constitution is the more important law regarding the election. According to Article 65 of the election, 300 members are to be elected to the parliament by direct vote. In the 10th national parliamentary election, there was no actual election in 152 seats because an election entails choosing among options, but there were no alternative contestants in those seats. And the 11th parliamentary election was held amid the collusion of ruling party leaders and activists along with certain government officials and the law enforcement agencies, with support of the election commission. It is alleged that the election rigging took place at night and so this election is known as the election of night votes.
As evidence of this, BBC published pictures of stuffed ballot boxes early in the morning of the election day. Also, TIB’s survey of 50 constituencies reveals that ballot boxes were filled a day in advance and all sorts of irregularities took place. ‘SHUJAN’ analysed the centre-based results received from the election commission, which indicated that in the last election 100 per cent votes were cast in 213 centres, BNP received no votes at all in 1,177 centres, Jatiya Party received not votes in 3,388 centres, even Awami League received not votes in two centres, and the boat symbol received all the votes in 667 centres. These unbelievable results are the result of stuffing the ballot boxes at midnight.
The reason behind the ruling party’s massive victory in the 10th and 11th national parliamentary elections was the 15th Amendment to the constitution passed on 30 June 2011 which ended the political arrangement for neutral caretaker government system and made provision for the elections to be held under a partisan government. As a result, the party chief is the head of the election-time government and the administration as well as the law enforcement agencies remains under his or her cabinet. Due to politicisation, the administration and the law enforcement agencies have become determining factors in winning or losing the election. The 15th Amendment on one hand has closed the doors on a fair and neutral election, and on the other it has made way for permanent rule of those in power.
There are questions over the constitutional legitimacy of the 15th Amendment which has stifled fair elections. The ‘will of the people’ is vital to the constitution, but the views of the people were completely absent in the passage of the 15th Amendment. The opposition had no role in it whatsoever. There was no significant debate on the issue either in parliament or outside. So the legitimacy of the 15th Amendment remains questioned.
There are many reasons to question the legitimacy of the 15th Amendment to the constitution. Firstly, by means of the 15th Amendment, the constitution’s Preamble and Article 8 were amended, though the 12th Amendment necessitates a referendum for this. By passing the 15th Amendment without any referendum can be considered a violation of the constitution.
Secondly, after the 10th and 11th parliamentary polls, in a brief ruling, the Appellate Division on 10 May 2011, declared the caretaker government ‘prospectively’, or for the future, unconstitutional. But without taking this order of the court into consideration, the government publicised that the court had declared it void and almost 15 months before the full verdict was published, the government passed the 15th Amendment, which was certainly a violation of the constitution. Researcher Dr Adiba Aziz Khan says that despite objections from the opposition, the civil society and the voters, Awami League used its brute majority in parliament to disregard the court order to retain the neutral caretaker government system for the next two national elections.
Thirdly, based on the resolution passed in the parliament, in 2010, with a view to amending the constitution, a 15-member special parliamentary committee of experts and 104 eminent persons of all sectors of the society held discussions and came up with unanimous recommendation on 29 May 2011, which was revoked on the unilateral decision of the prime minister. This was a clear violation of the ‘separation of powers’.
Fourthly, rendering the amendment ineffective by terming almost one third of the articles of the constitution ‘fundamental laws’ through adding Article 7 Kha by means of the 15th Amendment, as also completely unconstitutional. After all, other than the fundamental framework, the parliament has the right to amend all other articles of the constitution.
There are some other laws such as the ‘Digital Security Act’ that are repressive and enacted in the interests of those in power. These laws are used to curb the people’s voting rights and silence their voices. It requires police permission to carry out any political programme though this is our fundamental right. There are other laws through which the Rooppur nuclear power plant is being constructed with Russian assistance at the cost of USD 13.5 billion. It cost just 3.5 billion dollars to construct a similar power plant in India just a couple of years ago.
Finally, of the 11 elections held in the history of Bangladesh, the seven elections held under party government were hugely controversial. Under the present legal framework, the future elections will not be credible either. Is that what our friends want?
* Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar is secretary, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN)