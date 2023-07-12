The laws are there, but are these being applied?

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson recently said that Bangladesh’s laws state how the country’s election is to be held. She termed the efforts of the US and European politicians regarding a fair election, as neocolonialism (Prothom Alo, 8 July 2023).

Surely Bangladesh has adequate laws for a fair, neutral and credible election. But are these being applied? Are these laws correct, are they drawn up for the welfare of the people?

Let us look at the election laws. The most important election law is the Representation of the People Order 1972 (RPO). This law was extensively amended in 2007, where our organisation ‘SHUJAN’ played a significant role. Attempts in the past to weaken this law had failed, but the present election commission has been successful in this effort. They have curtailed their own powers and are even trying to pull the wool over the nation’s eyes about this.

In this context, another important question is about the application of this law. According to Section 90 of the RPO, it is unlawful for any political party to have affiliated wings and front organisations. But our public universities are overrun with the domination of the loyalist student organisations and teacher organisations that are busy with their blatant partisan politics rather than teaching and research. Incidentally, the prevailing so-called student politics is a criminal offence under Section 153 Kha of the Penal Code.

The reason that the RPO is not fully applied is because biased persons are appointed to the election commission. There are serious allegations against that an unbelievable strategy had been adopted to appoint party people in the last Nurul Huda commission, as a result of which the ruling parties partner Tarikat Federation claims that three persons from their recommended panel had been accommodated in the commission. There are similar allegations regarding appointments to the present Awal commission too, for which this time the smaller parties took on the role of ‘kingmakers’.