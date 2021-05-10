Productivity during work from home

The surge of infections and deaths due to COVID-19 since late March of 2021 has, yet again, put the pandemic at the forefront of nationwide policies and regulations. The government has been forced to reinstate a lockdown. People, for the most part, are stuck home. Offices have returned to the “normalcy” of 2020, assigning employees to work remotely, adopting the Working From Home (WFH) system. This abrupt change in operations would naturally thwart the momentum of productivity. However, momentum can be restored, and even increased, through an appropriate adoption of WFH, in accordance with academic and industrial research on the topic. Surveys on how the people involved had coped with WFH in the previous year can provide the necessary guidelines in this regard. Our investigative study on the productivity of IT professionals in WFH can serve this goal, assisting both the employees and employers of the nation’s various organisations.

We conducted the study as part of the Distributed Systems and Software Engineering (DSSE) research group at Institute of Information Technology (IIT), University of Dhaka with the assistance of Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BdREN). The goals of this research survey, carried out in July 2020, were to determine the status of productivity in Bangladesh’s IT sector during the lockdown and understand the factors that affect it. The findings of this work can now help organizations, in the IT sector and beyond, decide on how to conduct their WFH operations to maximise employee productivity during WFH.

Our primary finding was the professionals’ self-assessment on their productivity after migrating to WFH. The data, of 1062 respondents from various IT related organisations in Bangladesh, shows that the majority of respondents (65.44 per cent) felt their productivity increasing or remaining the same during WFH. This debunks the principal concern regarding remote work in organisations, which are built upon years of operations in office spaces, that working remotely would decrease employee productivity. On the contrary, it has been found that the comfort and flexibility of one’s home can actually amplify productivity. 50 per cent professionals from software development firms and 43 per cent IT professionals from the banking sector said that their productivity increased in WFH. However, the story is not uniform across all sectors. In the public or government sector, specifically in Teletalk communications, the majority of employees (40 per cent) have felt their productivity decrease. WFH, although reportedly beneficial for the majority of cases, still lacks maturity in application and hence provides much room for improvement.