Productivity during work from home

The surge of infections and deaths due to COVID-19 since late March of 2021 has, yet again, put the pandemic at the forefront of nationwide policies and regulations. The government has been forced to reinstate a lockdown. People, for the most part, are stuck home. Offices have returned to the “normalcy” of 2020, assigning employees to work remotely, adopting the Working From Home (WFH) system. This abrupt change in operations would naturally thwart the momentum of productivity. However, momentum can be restored, and even increased, through an appropriate adoption of WFH, in accordance with academic and industrial research on the topic. Surveys on how the people involved had coped with WFH in the previous year can provide the necessary guidelines in this regard. Our investigative study on the productivity of IT professionals in WFH can serve this goal, assisting both the employees and employers of the nation’s various organisations.
We conducted the study as part of the Distributed Systems and Software Engineering (DSSE) research group at Institute of Information Technology (IIT), University of Dhaka with the assistance of Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BdREN). The goals of this research survey, carried out in July 2020, were to determine the status of productivity in Bangladesh’s IT sector during the lockdown and understand the factors that affect it. The findings of this work can now help organizations, in the IT sector and beyond, decide on how to conduct their WFH operations to maximise employee productivity during WFH.
Our primary finding was the professionals’ self-assessment on their productivity after migrating to WFH. The data, of 1062 respondents from various IT related organisations in Bangladesh, shows that the majority of respondents (65.44 per cent) felt their productivity increasing or remaining the same during WFH. This debunks the principal concern regarding remote work in organisations, which are built upon years of operations in office spaces, that working remotely would decrease employee productivity. On the contrary, it has been found that the comfort and flexibility of one’s home can actually amplify productivity. 50 per cent professionals from software development firms and 43 per cent IT professionals from the banking sector said that their productivity increased in WFH. However, the story is not uniform across all sectors. In the public or government sector, specifically in Teletalk communications, the majority of employees (40 per cent) have felt their productivity decrease. WFH, although reportedly beneficial for the majority of cases, still lacks maturity in application and hence provides much room for improvement.
Beyond self-assessment, we wanted to delve deeper into the nuances of productivity, by understanding productivity factors – personal, professional and environmental circumstances that, as analysed in literature, positively or negatively influence employee productivity. One of the main factors was team dynamics i.e., how members of a team collaborate to reach their work goals. A consistent communication channel in a team has been seen to help members stay motivated and complete their tasks faster. What also accelerates this process is a clear definition of team goals, paving a direct path between effort and requirement. Remarkably, our study has seen a positive rise in both of these cases in WFH. Collaboration via online means, for the majority – 61 per cent and 72 per cent respectively, has not hampered their team dynamics.
Another important aspect was the work environment, regarded as a vital element for productive office work. In this case, the responses show a negative change. 42.6 per cent said their home office was not suitable and 49.4 per cent said they were facing more interruptions. Both of these responses indicate a negative effect on productivity. However, both can be mitigated. A dedicated space in one’s home, detached from the rest, to fully commit to their work can decrease noise, increase concentration and augment productivity. Moreover, the allocated work time, as had been the case in traditional offices, should be maintained, albeit with more flexibility and breaks.
A collaborative effort from both the remote worker and management can mitigate the concerns of an unsuitable work environment. For instance, Brain Station-23, a private software firm, in an effort to emulate the employees’ office environment, shipped everyone’s accessories and even chairs to their homes. This effort was reflected in the response of their employees. A majority of them (61pre cent) reported an increase in general productivity. Moreover, 41 per cent said they were satisfied with their work environment at home, in contrast with the overall responses, and 62 per cent said they felt more active and vigorous during WFH.
Using similar modes of analysis, findings from the other factors can help create guidelines for productive WFH. Such guidelines include: salary of professionals should not be decreased; emphasis should be given on avoiding miscommunications; care should be given on meeting preparation and helpful feedback; software, hardware and logistical resources provided by the office should be transferred to the employees’ home as fully as possible; quality of internet connection should be remedied for homes that lack it; the emotional well-being of employees should be monitored and assisted for betterment; and employees should be given freedom on time management decisions.
Due to its lack of practice historically and the fear of adopting a new system, WFH has been considered a dent in the productivity of businesses and services. However, more and more studies, including ours, have debunked the myths against remote work. While our survey targeted IT professionals, the factors of productivity stay true in all domains of employments and operations. In this regard, the local organisations, who are forced to conduct WFH, can do so in accordance to the findings generated and guidelines suggested by the academia, to produce the best performance from all personnel involved.
Dr. Kazi Muheymin-Us-Sakib is a professor and former director of Institute of Information Technology, University of Dhaka. Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Syed Fatiul Huq is an alumnus graduate student of Institute of Information Technology, University of Dhaka. Email: [email protected]