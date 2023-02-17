US assessing the state of Bangladesh's democracy and elections

We do not know details of his interaction with the honourable prime minister. The state-run news agency BSS reports that the prime minister had assured him that the next election would be free and fair.
In his reaction later, Derek Chollet had said that more important than the election process was the perception of the general people concerning the election, whether they found it credible or not. He placed importance on taking Dhaka-Washington relations forward, saying that alongside many challenges in this regard, there were a lot of opportunities too.
The diplomats of the two countries spoke about these issues. This senior US official also pointed out that the US had firm relations with strong democratic countries. He said they had limitations in their relations with countries that had weaknesses and shortcomings in their democratic system.
It must be said that Bangladesh-US relations are multi-dimensional. There is much scope to expand these relations further in the areas of investment, technical assistance, trade and commerce. Last year Bangladesh exported readymade garments worth USD 9 billion to the US, the highest as a single country.
Whether economic relations between the two countries will strengthen further in the future, depends on whether the rule of law is consolidated here, whether the democratic system remains in place and human rights are upheld. The US always links human rights and democracy to economic relations. They consider press freedom to be an inseparable part of democracy.
Whether future relations between the US and Bangladesh will strengthen further, depends on our self-perception. There is no room for complacence here. Another matter arose in the talks. Bangladesh has not been invited to the Summit of Democracy in the US to which 110 countries have been invited.
It was said that the countries which had drawn up a roadmap for democracy, were invited to the summit. This gave rise to the question as to just how far committed we are to democracy. We must keep in mind that the world is now divided into two camps -- democratic and non-democratic. People will see that 110 countries went to the summit, Bangladesh did not. The same question arose over the Summit for Democracy last year too.
Derek Chollet's visit was significant for yet another reason. And that was the persistent interest of the US in resolving the Rohingya problem. From the beginning they have been expressing their diplomatic support for Bangladesh in repatriating the Rohingyas. As a single country, the US has provided the most humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas.
* This commentary appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir