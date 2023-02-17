US assessing the state of Bangladesh's democracy and elections

We do not know details of his interaction with the honourable prime minister. The state-run news agency BSS reports that the prime minister had assured him that the next election would be free and fair.

In his reaction later, Derek Chollet had said that more important than the election process was the perception of the general people concerning the election, whether they found it credible or not. He placed importance on taking Dhaka-Washington relations forward, saying that alongside many challenges in this regard, there were a lot of opportunities too.

The diplomats of the two countries spoke about these issues. This senior US official also pointed out that the US had firm relations with strong democratic countries. He said they had limitations in their relations with countries that had weaknesses and shortcomings in their democratic system.

It must be said that Bangladesh-US relations are multi-dimensional. There is much scope to expand these relations further in the areas of investment, technical assistance, trade and commerce. Last year Bangladesh exported readymade garments worth USD 9 billion to the US, the highest as a single country.