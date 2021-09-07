Regular migrants pay the price of irregular migration

From the government to the media, everyone expresses sympathy for these victims. Maybe there are a couple of words to castigate the criminals' rings who take them on these treacherous voyages, but there is no visible action against them. We simply wait for the next tragedy to strike.

Bangladesh's socioeconomic condition is not such that anyone should be so desperate to leave the country. Even so, they are heading overseas. Sociologists can carry out research on the matter. In the villages it is still hard to get an agricultural labourer for Tk 500 and three meals a day.

It is true that Bengalis are ambitious and courageous, often to a foolhardy degree. But there probably is another reason and that is the trend of persons in various social strata becoming extremely rich extremely fast. This large number of people attains this apparent success through illegal means. People are no longer holding on to the belief that one needs hard work and perseverance to attain success.

The youth who is unable to do anything, is trying to reach Italy by any means. He becomes the target of human traffickers. As a result, Bangladesh is becoming to be known as a source of human trafficking. And as it has failed to take adequate measures against human trafficking, it is being held accountable in the international arena. There has long been a kind of official sympathy and indirect support for those who have built up their wealth on irregular migration and migration. The attitude is -- poor guys, so what if it's illegal, they are going and sending back dollars, who cares about rules and regulations.