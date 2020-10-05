Reviving the economy through agriculture

Throughout the ages, various epidemics have ravaged the world and humanity, often changing the history, at times even leading to the end of a civilization. Epidemics have altered human history especially by bringing the economy to a standstill. Over the last century, several epidemics have plagued human civilization. The Spanish Flu (1918-1920), Asian Flu (1957- 1958), H1N1 Swine Flu (2009-2010) are some of the major epidemics. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread with alarming speed, infecting millions of people. The damages are already evident in one of the largest economic shocks the world has experienced in decades.

In June 2020,Global Economic Prospects described the both immediate and near-term impact of this pandemic. The baseline forecast envisions a 5.2 per cent crinkle in global GDP in 2020. Global growth is projected at -4.9 percent in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below the April 2020 World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast and in 2021 global growth will be projected at 5.4 percent. Overall, this would leave the 2021 GDP some 6.5 percentage points lower than the pre-COVID-19 projection of January 2020 (IMF, June 2020).