Rohingya children and their worsening story

Similarly, it is also obvious that millions of children across Bangladesh are also out of school and having a difficult time, but what distinctively jeopardizes Rohingya children’s lives unlike children across the country is that parents and caregivers to the Rohingya children are illiterate, unprogressive and conservative. As a result, children have very less chance to get proper progressive care and develop themselves at home.

“Schools are closed, our children cannot go to school and the playing-house, we face hardship in keeping them at home all day,” said Anwara Begum, a 34-year-old Rohingya woman and mother of six. I want to educate my children but I cannot help them learn because I am illiterate, she added. On top of that, the increased domestic violence, poverty, having no home environment to learn and play, have constituted a very tough situation for them to positively navigate through the pandemic. “Our children are going missing, they have no good future, we always remain in fear of unrest in camp” says Sofika Khatun, 29.

Hundreds of protection workers like me have been continuously working to bring about positive changes in attitudes towards children and to ensure a child friendly environment at home and in the community where children can grow up and develop themselves freely. But much of the progress made in terms of child protection is deteriorating. Cases of parents and caregivers sending their children to work are rampant and cases of children going missing and juvenile delinquencies are also on rise. Children are often being seen to be playing at unsafe places, going far to play and as a result, children often go missing on the way and sometimes getting snatched. Not to mention the crowded environment and temporary shelter they live in and the cruelties they encountered three years ago.