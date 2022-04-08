Russia and Ukraine: Political, economic and social costs of war

A war has political and social costs too. Ten years of war has reduced Syrian children’s overall life expectancy by 13 years. The social, political and economic cost of war in Iraq (1979-2011) has been enormous, not to recover and return to prewar economy and society in the foreseeable future. Ukraine being at the epicenter of the war, will have to pay dearly in trillion apart from political and social cost. According to Ukraine’s Finance Minister, as of 28 March 2022, the war has cost Ukraine 564.9 billion dollars in terms of property and infrastructure damage and economic growth loss.

The war is costing Russia too. Its direct economic cost in first four days of the war was estimated at 7 billion dollars. Costs will increase as the forces move further from home bases, face resistances and the war is prolonged. The Centre for Economic Recovery, CIVITTA and EasyBusiness have estimated Russia’s direct cost of war to exceed 20 billion dollars a day. It will be worth observing how the Russia’s economy at $1.48 trillion nominal GDP before the war will sustain the cost with heaps of economic sanctions. Russian economy is under tremendous pressure from multitude of economic sanctions costing billions of dollars.

The western objectives of economic sanctions are to reduce Russia’s war making potential in the long term and inflict economic hardships enough to rise up people against Putin. States, small or big are resilient to absorb such economic punishments. Cuba has passed sixty years of US sanctions and still under it. Iran has been under sanction for 44 years since 1979 and continuing. North Korea is another example of survival under sanctions and poking at US with nukes. Somaliland, not recognised by the world body since 1991 and has not been in any form of international transaction. Yet, people are surviving and did not revolt against their leadership. Economic hardships arising from sanctions seem to have united them more to rally against sanction regime. Nationalism was the powerful force to sustain governments in those countries. If such strong nationalism exists in Russian people, they would to rally around Putin.