SSC exams: To delay or not to delay

The shutters of the educational institutions have been closed from 17 March till now. It is not likely that these will open before summer. What about the education minister's expectations that the SSC exams will not be postponed? That's the talk of the town. The prime minister herself said that only the Creator knows what proportions coronavirus will take on in winter. Her words of caution can in no way be ignored. Everyone must be prepared to ensure that coronavirus does not get out of hand in winter.

In the meantime, several countries in Europe have gone into lockdown again. It is still autumn there and winter has not officially set in. There is a general feeling that the human race must learn to live with corona. And there is hardly any possibility of the corona vaccine reaching the masses before summer. No one seems bothered anymore.

If that is the situation, how realistic is it to hold exams for nearly 2.5 million SSC examinees?

It must be kept in mind that the entire nation went into an uproar when just recently the education minister announced that the HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams would not be held. That is why she had decided not to even think about cancelling exams. There can be another reason too -- to divert public attention. This is a common ploy in politics. With the hullabaloo of the cancellation of the HSC exams, perhaps the minister wants to see what the reactions are to the SSC exams being held in February.