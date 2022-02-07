Ukrainian Crisis: Political economy of confrontation

What could be the motives of the key players on the Ukrainian issue? The US does not want to allow the recognition of the status quo in Ukraine, in the form of the preservation of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the smouldering conflict in Donbass. A Ukraine with a pro-Russian government is categorically unacceptable. The new territorial losses of Ukraine are also unacceptable. Strictly speaking, all these goals have been largely achieved. The events of recent years have radically altered Ukraine’s course, causing it to pivot towards the West. There is no alternative to this course within the country. The US is doing quite well with the task of containing Russia, maintaining and increasing its influence in the region. Even if Ukraine does not become a NATO member, active military cooperation with it remains quite possible to the detriment of Moscow’s interests. The cost of resolving all of these issues for Washington is relatively small.

The main interest of the European Union is in the prevention of a military conflict. Brussels simply does not have sufficient political resources outside NATO to influence the military-political situation. The war is fraught with a humanitarian crisis, the consequences of which will hit the European Union. Without any war, the EU countries effectively work with the peripheral economy of Ukraine and use it as a demographic resource.

Peace in Ukraine allows the EU to use all of its instruments to the fullest. War devalues them.

In addition, the EU is not interested in excessive risks in relations with Moscow, especially in the energy sector. Brussels will unconditionally support Ukraine’s sovereignty. But if peace is preserved, it will not compromise its economic interests, as evidenced by the experience of Nord Stream 2.

Moscow is interested in a radical solution to the problem of military security in the western theatre. No matter how many statements NATO officials make that the bloc does not pose a threat to Russia, Moscow will perceive the alliance’s potential with great apprehension, especially considering how far the political confrontation has gone. In Russia’s perception, territory matters, including as a springboard for a possible military strike. The solution of the Crimean issue in 2014 fully fits into this logic: Crimea is critically important for the control of the Black Sea and the security of its southern borders. In light of these considerations, for Moscow the loss of human capital may be secondary.

The possible drain of the population from the territories that have come under Russian control is not a critical factor in comparison with the issue of the military use of these territories both against Russia and by Russia itself. Moreover, the experience of the integration of Crimea suggests otherwise. The region has received large-scale investments and the level of its development, according to several parameters, is higher today, despite the existing sanctions. In other words, further territorial expansion can be viewed in Moscow as one of the scenarios. However, an open war with Ukraine will not solve the existing security problems, even if new territories are under control.