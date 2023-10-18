What will you do if there is no dialogue?

Alongside elections preparations, there has been lot of talk about dialogue too. A report in the daily Samakal states that while to all appearances both sides remain obstinate in their respective stands, there is preparation behind the scenes for dialogue. The ambassadors of certain foreign countries have taken this initiative for dialogue. They have held several rounds of talks with both parties, separately.
From Bangladesh’s political experience, it has been seen that no matter how inflexible Awami League and BNP may appear, a dialogue is invariably held before the election. However, such dialogue is not aimed at reaching any solution, but simply to show that they are not adverse to dialogue.
Over the past three decades there have been several dialogues between Awami League and BNP. Significant among these are the dialogue among five eminent intellectuals in the mid-nineties, the dialogue between the two sides in 1994 mediated by the Commonwealth secretary general’s special envoy Sir Ninian, the meeting between Awami League general secretary Abdul Jalil and BNP secretary general Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan in 2006, and dialogue between the two parties in 2013 mediated by the special UN envoy Oscar Fernandez-Taranco. None of these came to any fruition. Our political leaders are more interested in sorting things out on the streets rather than dialogue. This is clear in the attitude of the leaders of both parties.
A pre-election team from the US recently visited Bangladesh. The team, comprising representatives from both the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), was headed by Karl F Inderfurth. During their stay in Bangladesh from 8 to 11 October, they held separate meetings with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, leaders of Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party, the election commission, representatives of women, the media and civil society.
IRI and NDI are known to be the think-tanks of the Republicans and the Democrats, respectively. These two parties are often at loggerheads. The opposite often throws the president into a quandary. Only recently Joe Biden's budget was almost blocked. Had it been blocked, a few hundred thousand people's salaries would be blocked too. But Biden was saved from a no-confidence outcome in the voting.
All said and done, it was a joint team representing both the parties that came to Bangladesh to observe the pre-election political environment here. Could this even be imagined in Bangladesh! In the past, members of parliament from both parties would go together when invited by foreign quarters. Now they don't even sit in parliament together. In December last year, 7 BNP members of parliament resigned as part of the one-point demand.
A US pre-election assessment mission came to Bangladesh to listen to the political leaders and people of various professions and walks of life. They tried to understand and assess how agitated is the political situation in Bangladesh before the elections.
While the US mission didn't say anything over here, they returned to Washington and made a five-point recommendation as a roadmap to a credible, inclusive, participatory and non-violent election to take Bangladesh's democracy ahead. The five points included moderate rhetoric by the political leaders, open and substantive dialogue on key election issues, protecting freedom of expression and ensuring an open civic space where dissent is respected. There were also recommendations for bolstering independent election management and promoting a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens. These recommendations were made by the US pre-election mission on 14 October in a release from Washington.
There can be no dialogue outside of what is stand by the constitution or the prevalent laws. If anyone comes to the election within the purview of the constitution and the law, then there isn't even any need for dialogue.Anisul Huq, law minister
The day that the pre-election assessment mission's statement appeared in the media, the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke of dialogue. Speaking to the media on Sunday at a press briefing in the secretariat, he said that if BNP withdraws its conditions, then the matter of dialogue can be considered. But there is no scope for any conditional dialogue. Earlier Obaidul Quader had said that BNP had shut the doors on dialogue by calling for the government's resignation.
And on the flip side, the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that if the government made an announcement in principle to resign, then only could there be dialogue with Awami League on an election-time government.
Meanwhile, law minister Anisul Huq said, there can be no dialogue outside of what has been said in the constitution or the prevalent laws. Highlighting freedom of expression, dissent, and the various stands of the government, the law minster said, "We have agreed to almost everything they have said. There can be no dialogue outside of what is stand by the constitution or the prevalent laws. If anyone comes to the election within the purview of the constitution and the law, then there isn't even any need for dialogue."
When the election comes around, the ruling party points to the constitution and the people. When in power, so did the BNP leaders. But the only way to find out who the people support, is through free, fair and inclusive elections. They do not want to accept this.
It was with the same excuse that the BNP government held the 15 February 1996 election. They would have done the same in 2007, had the 1/11 changeover not taken place.
Awami League held the 2014 and 208 elections in the same manner. BNP and most of the other opposition parties boycotted the 2014 election. In the 2018 election, all parties took part, but the majority of the people couldn't cast their votes. In a youth survey, it was seen that 53 per cent have not been able to vote in the national polls. Many among the older population too have said the last time they voted was in 2008.
The question now is, how will the Awami League government conduct the next election? Are they prepared to hold a free and fair election with the participation of all parties? If so, they must hold dialogue. If not, if will be a repetition of 2014 and 2018. That may save them from losing power, but it won't save democracy.
Many Awami League vehemently state that if BNP doesn't join the election this time, it will cease to exist as a party. What they don't realise is that if there is a one-sided election, it is Awami League, which has been 15 years in power, that will be more harmed that BNP, which has been 17 years out of power.
* This column appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet