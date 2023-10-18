What will you do if there is no dialogue?

The day that the pre-election assessment mission's statement appeared in the media, the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke of dialogue. Speaking to the media on Sunday at a press briefing in the secretariat, he said that if BNP withdraws its conditions, then the matter of dialogue can be considered. But there is no scope for any conditional dialogue. Earlier Obaidul Quader had said that BNP had shut the doors on dialogue by calling for the government's resignation.

And on the flip side, the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that if the government made an announcement in principle to resign, then only could there be dialogue with Awami League on an election-time government.

Meanwhile, law minister Anisul Huq said, there can be no dialogue outside of what has been said in the constitution or the prevalent laws. Highlighting freedom of expression, dissent, and the various stands of the government, the law minster said, "We have agreed to almost everything they have said. There can be no dialogue outside of what is stand by the constitution or the prevalent laws. If anyone comes to the election within the purview of the constitution and the law, then there isn't even any need for dialogue."

When the election comes around, the ruling party points to the constitution and the people. When in power, so did the BNP leaders. But the only way to find out who the people support, is through free, fair and inclusive elections. They do not want to accept this.

It was with the same excuse that the BNP government held the 15 February 1996 election. They would have done the same in 2007, had the 1/11 changeover not taken place.

Awami League held the 2014 and 208 elections in the same manner. BNP and most of the other opposition parties boycotted the 2014 election. In the 2018 election, all parties took part, but the majority of the people couldn't cast their votes. In a youth survey, it was seen that 53 per cent have not been able to vote in the national polls. Many among the older population too have said the last time they voted was in 2008.