Voices against rape

Until and unless the strictest punishment is ensured against these rapists, we will simply see them continuing in the despicable ways. And new rapists will emerge continuously.

In our society, there is a propensity to view the rape victim in a dubious manner. The family has to go through all sorts of tribulations. It should be the opposite. The rapist's punishment must be ensured.

It is also imperative to create respect towards women among the younger generation. They must never consider women to be weak or helpless. Women are not commodities. Ethics should be taught in schools, colleges and madrassas. It should be etched in children's minds that violence against women is a despicable act. They are the future and they must learn how to protect women.

As it is, women are neglected and oppressed in our patriarchal society. Women are becoming more and more insecure by the day.

Let us build up resistance from the family, society and state against rapists. Let us respect women. Let us be true human beings.

(As told to Tareq Mahmud )