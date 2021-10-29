Walking with a few friends

The anti-coup bloc criticised ASEAN for inviting the “coup leader” and the coup regime viewed it as a step forward legitimising the military takeover. ASEAN adopted a five-point road map without any timeline, ‘ending violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, acceptance of aid, a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate discussions and a subsequent visit to Myanmar’. The senior general defied ASEAN peace road map and denied its special envoy’s visit to Myanmar. Consequently, the association in a rare rebuke excluded the coup leader from ASEAN summit held from 26 to 28 October 2021. The junta leader’s exclusion from attending the summit was a blow to its confidence to walk with a few friends.

The regime also suffered diplomatic embarrassment at the UN. The UN retained the credentials of the Myanmar ambassador to the United Nations, U Kyaw Moe Tun, whom the junta fired on charges of betrayal after he called upon the international community, to “use any means necessary” to reverse the coup and protect the country’s people.

Ahead of the 76th UN General Assembly held on 14 September 2021, the junta was desperate to send its representative to take a seat at the UN. The United States and China brokered a deal to decide in November 2021 on Myanmar’s UN seat. Till then U Kyaw Moe Tun will act as Myanmar’s legitimate representative to the UN. What would happen in the credential committee, where China and Russia are also members, could be any body’s guess. China agreeing to the deferral was a move to pacify people’s anger in Myanmar but not blowing a punch to junta’s confidence.