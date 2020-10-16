What can be written and what can't

Some of the criticism against his statement was justified. But I was rather taken aback at the shocking manner some people reacted. I wondered why these people were not so vocal against the actual criminals who are supporters, protectors and benefactors of the rapists. Why do they curb their criticism when it comes to these persons?

Actually most of us know the answer. The majority of the people in this country protest only when they feel it is safe. If they castigate Ananta Jalil to no end, there is no fear of facing any cases or assaults. But the patrons, protectors and benefactors of the rapists and other criminals (like bank looters and other corrupt persons) are extremely powerful. Standing up against them will only create problems. It is easier to display one's 'higher moral values' and 'progressive' mindset, by lashing out at Ananta Jalil, or against Shahed and GK Shamim after their arrest. I think this attitude works within many. We have changed from a nation of tigers to one of cats.