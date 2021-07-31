What drives the Rohingya refugees to perilous sea voyages?

A refugee crisis like that of the Rohingya is indeed complicated. These people were forced to flee their homes in Myanmar and took refuge in Bangladesh temporarily, so this is a humanitarian refuge. Nobody knows exactly when the crisis will be resolved and they will be able to go back home. So nothing permanent for them is possible to be done in the camps, yet much has been done. No matter how much efforts are made to make it livable, a refugee camp can never be like a home. They have nothing to look forward to except waiting for the moment to go home. In other words, there is circumstantial coercion behind choosing such voyages.

Fortunately, due to proper measures taken timely, COVID-19 has not hit hard in the overcrowded camps where physical distancing is hardly possible and hygiene awareness among them is so poor. But it has made them vulnerable otherwise. Since March 2020, schools, learning centers, child playing spaces and community centers are closed, restricting the little opportunities for their children to learn and have some good times. As a result, more children are becoming vulnerable to child labour, trafficking, abuse, child marriage and so on.

Nearly a million Rohingya people escaped violence and persecution in Myanmar in 2017 and took shelter in Bangladesh. It has been nearly four years that they are living in temporary shanties in the sprawling camps in Cox’s Bazar. All agencies particularly UN, RRRC and security forces have been working to stop human trafficking and improving protection of the refugees. Yet human trafficking is one of the biggest challenges in Rohingya refugee camps. The most deep-down reason is prolonging the solution to their crisis. The longer it takes to ensure their return homes, more the world may see Rohingya being lured and trafficked through such voyages.

* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a protection worker and researcher