Why are politicians so powerless?

Politicians are worried over the growing display of bureaucratic clout by government officials brought on by the empowerment model of appointing them as ‘administrators’ at the grassroots. Some are of the opinion that it is the bureaucrats that are playing, scoring the goals, while the politicians watch on as spectators unable to enjoy the game. The parliamentarians are seen by some as members who merely utter “yes” or “no”. The question is, why has this realisation dawned upon the politicians so late?

The politicians have gone through two successive voteless national elections, by-elections, one-sided upazila, union and other local government elections. They have taken party politics and corruption, along with the party symbol, down to the grassroots. They have no objections whatsoever about the questionable election commission. To them, victory is about plowing through the inner rifts and conflicts of the party to grab nomination and successfully emerge as ministers, MPs, mayor and chairmen. They are elated at winning in the ‘selection’ process, with the election on the shelf.

After setting up “our men” everywhere , from the local government to the secretariats and courts, there is also assurance that any protest will be quelled by the police. Cases, imprisonment, repression and disappearances have silenced the political arena. Foreign and advanced equipment and technology is being used to listen in on the opposition and track them too. Any attempt to launch a movement means monitoring the protestors’ banks accounts and turning down their bail appeals. So being elected uncontested has become institutionalised. The Digital Security Act has managed to cramp citizens’ journalism, social media and the news media with fear and self-censorship.