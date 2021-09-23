Will China fare well in Afghanistan?

The next meeting on 28 July 2021 between China’s Foreign Minister and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was significant too. China clarified to the Taliban delegation, calling upon it to “make a clean break with all terrorist organizations including the ETIM (East Turkestan Islamic Movement) and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development and cooperation in the region”.

Baradar reciprocated, “The Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China”. The delegation also indicated Afghanistan’s willingness to develop friendly relations with neighboring countries and the international community. Most importantly, the delegation hoped for more China involvement in “Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation process and to play a bigger role in future reconstruction and economic development”. The delegation committed to foster an enabling investment environment.

With changes in global geopolitics, the importance of Afghanistan’s geophysical location changed from being the buffer zone between British and Russian empires and battle ground of two super powers into a hub in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) connecting China with Central Asia, the Gulf and western Asia. Afghanistan’s neighbors are involved in BRI. Afghanistan joined BRI in 2016 and infrastructure development bank in 2017. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an important infrastructure in the BRI can connect the land locked Afghanistan to sea.

Besides becoming a potential hub of BRI, Afghanistan has rich mineral deposits. “Rare earths and other minerals such as lithium, beryllium and tantalum - necessary for making electronics and other high-tech product - as well as large iron and copper” are attractive to many in the east and west. China invested in copper in 2007. But deteriorating security situation stalled progress. The US did not invest but completed a geological survey of the whole country in 2016.