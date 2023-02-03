AI Revolution: Is a ‘bleak future’ imminent for technical jobs?

There are dozens of other AI tools that made technical jobs much easier nowadays. Even artificial intelligence can portray pictures and generate films on its own reflecting the input thoughts and directives.

The AI revolution is now one of the most talked-about topics in the tech world. With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, TensorFlow, Dall-e, and GPT-3, it is clear that technology has the potential to change the way we live and work.

About its pros and cons, the head of engineering of Dhaka-based tech firm Info Station, Lincoln Mahmud, said the new AI tools would help the human workforce in a more efficient way, rather than replacing them.

The role of human workforce is quite unique and irreplaceable. No machine-run intelligence can take over human jobs. It can merely help the people, lessen their workload and lead to technological betterment, added Lincoln.

He, however, admitted that the AI tools would prompt employers to hire a more efficient workforce and lay off or refrain from hiring blue-collar workers.

“A company that now hires 50 workers to run its business may lessen the number to 30 as the AI tools made things easier and faster,” he said,

The World Economic Forum in a 2020 report on the future of jobs foresaw that artificial intelligence is expected to replace 85 million jobs worldwide by 2025. It will also create 97 million new jobs in the same timeframe.

Kai-Fu Lee, chief executive officer of Sinovation Ventures which specialises in artificial intelligence, predicted in 2019 that some 50 per cent of all jobs will be automated by AI within 15 years.

It seems the projections are taking shape at a quicker pace. It is making lives easier in one sense and making some technical jobs obsolete through automation in the other.

Also, it has the potential to create new jobs and industries. Therefore, it is crucial that people adapt to the changes and upskill themselves to take advantage of the new opportunities.