AI Revolution: Is a ‘bleak future’ imminent for technical jobs?

Open AI, an artificial intelligence research firm co-founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman, released the blockbuster chatbot on 30 November and it took the tech world by storm in the following days.
Search engine Google has long been ruling the virtual world with its capacity to find anything, to take you anywhere in the blink of an eye. It shows contents on the screen that are most relatable to the subject searched.
Here, the ChatGPT has introduced a tremendously advanced way of response as it not only brings the relevant contents to the surface but presents a compact answer analysing the relevant contents as well as its built-in knowledge base.
It is there to listen to you and act accordingly just like a human assistant. Netizens have especially been mesmerised by the Chat GPT’s skill in programming, coding, solving mathematical terms, writing content, generating ideas, explaining the most complex scientific rules, brainstorming for stories-novels, and even writing poems on command.
There are dozens of other AI tools that made technical jobs much easier nowadays. Even artificial intelligence can portray pictures and generate films on its own reflecting the input thoughts and directives.
The AI revolution is now one of the most talked-about topics in the tech world. With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, TensorFlow, Dall-e, and GPT-3, it is clear that technology has the potential to change the way we live and work.
About its pros and cons, the head of engineering of Dhaka-based tech firm Info Station, Lincoln Mahmud, said the new AI tools would help the human workforce in a more efficient way, rather than replacing them.
The role of human workforce is quite unique and irreplaceable. No machine-run intelligence can take over human jobs. It can merely help the people, lessen their workload and lead to technological betterment, added Lincoln.
He, however, admitted that the AI tools would prompt employers to hire a more efficient workforce and lay off or refrain from hiring blue-collar workers.
“A company that now hires 50 workers to run its business may lessen the number to 30 as the AI tools made things easier and faster,” he said,
The World Economic Forum in a 2020 report on the future of jobs foresaw that artificial intelligence is expected to replace 85 million jobs worldwide by 2025. It will also create 97 million new jobs in the same timeframe.
Kai-Fu Lee, chief executive officer of Sinovation Ventures which specialises in artificial intelligence, predicted in 2019 that some 50 per cent of all jobs will be automated by AI within 15 years.
It seems the projections are taking shape at a quicker pace. It is making lives easier in one sense and making some technical jobs obsolete through automation in the other.
Also, it has the potential to create new jobs and industries. Therefore, it is crucial that people adapt to the changes and upskill themselves to take advantage of the new opportunities.
AI and a journalistic disaster
Reaping the advantages of technology, US media company CNET recently resorted to AI tools for writing articles and published them on its website without proper fact-checking or editing, according to The Washington Post report.
CNET had been describing the machine-written stories as their staff item since November when Chat GPT was launched.
But the readers did not take much time to sense it as the AI-generated contents were full of factual errors and misleading information. It was brought to light by a marketing executive on Twitter, prompting CNET to come clean and change the story bylines.
To deal with the blunder, they appended lengthy correction notices to its AI-generated articles on Tuesday, saying "We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy.”
Also, its editor Connie Guglielmo issued a statement and called her site’s use of AI “an experiment” aimed not at replacing reporters but to assist their work.
Here, the trial seems to have run amok and the bots have apparently betrayed the humans to a large extent. To be more specific, it does not seem that the bots are that better at journalism.