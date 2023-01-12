We must shift the global financing system in the age of climate change

The floods in Pakistan last year caused devastation and carnage, leaving enduring impacts on the lives of millions. Thousands of lives, tens of thousands of homes, and hundreds of thousands of livelihoods have been consumed by water on an unimaginable scale. More than 30 million people have been affected, with more than half a million people displaced.

They have been the worst floods in Pakistan’s history and, with atypically heavy monsoons combined with melting glaciers, on the back of severe heatwaves, they are an obvious expression of the clear and present danger of climate change, and a most painful reminder that global inaction on climate change today is a wilful choice to make tomorrow’s crises even worse. A price which will be paid disproportionately by those who contributed the least to its creation.