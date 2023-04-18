TOP SHOTS (18 April 2023)

The child had come shopping for Eid with her father. Exhausted in the scorching heat, she falls asleep on his shoulder. The picture was taken in front of the zila super market in Rangpur on 18 April.Moinul Islam
People are crossing the black polluted water of Buriganga. The picture was taken from Babu Bazar area in Dhaka on 18 April.Dipu Malakar
People of low income queue up in a long line to buy OMS rice at fair prices in the sweltering heat. The picture was taken in front of Kapasgola City Corporation High School in Chattogram on 18 April.Jewel Shill
The heat wave has disrupted normal life. Passengers wait by the roadside for transport. The picture was taken from Babu Bazar area in the capital on 18 April.Dipu Malakar
Hand fans are in great demand in the summer. Fans are sold from Tk 50 to Tk 150 each. The picture was taken from the main post office in Rangpur on 18 April.Moinul Islam
After harvesting paddy, farmers return home with jackfruits and more. The picture was taken from Monghar residential school area in Rangamati on 18 April.Supriyo Chakma