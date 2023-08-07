TOP SHOTS (7 August 2023)

The pouring in the morning in Dhaka created traffic congestion on different streets causing troubles for office-going crowd. Photo taken from Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in Dhaka on 7 August.Zahidul Karim
A fishing boat spears through the water. Phpto taken from a distributary river of Bangali river in Joragach Bridge area of Bogura’s Sariakandi on 7 August.Soel Rana
Fishermen repair their nets sitting on the bank of Padma. Photo taken from Char Barat in Goalanda of Rajbari on 6 August.M Rashedul Haque
A troop of monkeys came into locality in search of food. Photo taken from Chouhatta area of Sylhet on 7 August.Anis Mahmud
Incessant rain has washed away the embankment installed on Feni’s Muhuri river flooding three adjacent villages. Photo taken in Uttar Baraya village in Feni’s Fulgazi on 7 August.Prothom Alo
Bottle gourds brought for sales are being unloaded from the truck. Based on the size they are being sold at Tk 40-60 apiece. Photo taken from Sobhani Ghat in Sylhet on 6 August.Anis Mahmud
Two men catch fish with nets in Jamuna river. Photo taken from Chandanbaisha area in Bogura’s Sariakandi on 7 August.Soel Rana
The World Cup trophy was taken to the Padma Bridge for photo session on 7 August.Samsul Hoque