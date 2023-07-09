TOP SHOTS (9 July 2023)

5 / 5

Aerial acrobats perform on a 52-feet-tall (16-meter) human-like structure named "The Giant" during the dress rehearsal for the Montreal Completement Cirque Festival, on 6 July, 2023, at Place Ville-Marie in Montreal, Canada. Trampolines and trapezes are out on the pavement, and colorful acrobats twirl amid skyscrapers, with passers-by holding their breath. In July, the circus unfurls for dozens of free shows right in the heart of Montreal, recognized as one of the world capitals of the discipline. The "Montréal Complètement Cirque" festival attracts tens of thousands of spectators every year. AFP