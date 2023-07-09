Photo

TOP SHOTS (9 July 2023)

1 / 5
A dragonfly sits on a dead branch of a mango tree waiting for its prey.
Photo: M Sadek
2 / 5
Farmers pile jackfruits by the roadside to attract the buyers. The picture was taken from a weekly hat at Kudukchhari of Rangamati on 9 July.
Photo: Supriyo Chakma
3 / 5
Bright red jamrul hangs in bunches amid the green leaves of the jamrul tree. Though the season is over, the luscious fruit are still growing anew. The picture was taken from Badiuzzaman Bapari Para of Goalanda in Rajbari on 9 July. Photo: M Rashedul Haque
4 / 5
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov returns the ball to US player Frances Tiafoe during their women's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 8 July 2023.
AFP
5 / 5
Aerial acrobats perform on a 52-feet-tall (16-meter) human-like structure named "The Giant" during the dress rehearsal for the Montreal Completement Cirque Festival, on 6 July, 2023, at Place Ville-Marie in Montreal, Canada. Trampolines and trapezes are out on the pavement, and colorful acrobats twirl amid skyscrapers, with passers-by holding their breath. In July, the circus unfurls for dozens of free shows right in the heart of Montreal, recognized as one of the world capitals of the discipline. The "Montréal Complètement Cirque" festival attracts tens of thousands of spectators every year.
AFP
