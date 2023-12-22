TOP SHOTS (22 December 2023)

A nest of wasps hangs from a tree inside the jungle. Photo taken from Barmi area in Gazipur’s Sreepur on 22 December in 2023Sadik Mridha
A butterfly sips the nectar from a wildflower. Photo taken from Bakshimul area in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on 22 December in 2023M Sadek
A man returns home carrying the food he collected for his cattle. Photo taken from Gangachara area in Rangpur on 22 December in 2023Mainul Islam
Villagers row a boat during sunset across the Maguri Motapung Beel lake in the Tinsukia district of India's Assam state on 22 December, 2023.AFP
Migratory birds are pictured during sunset at the Maguri Motapung Beel lake in the Tinsukia district of India's Assam state on 22 December, 2023.AFP
A Palestinian boy collects small pieces of debris following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 22 December, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.AFP