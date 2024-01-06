TOP SHOTS (6 January 2024)

A pair of farmers busy pulling up seedlings from the seedbed. Photo taken from Lahirihat area in Rangpur on 6 January.Mainul Islam
A farmer levels the field with a ladder tied to a bullock cart on a foggy winter morning. Photo taken from Tengra area in Gazipur’s Sreepur on 6 December.Sadik Mridha
Since it’s the peak brick production season, labourers are carrying bricks to the kiln. Photo taken from Mithapukur in Rangpur on 6 January.Mainul Islam
A farmer sprays insecticide on a potato patch to protect it from winter diseases. Photo taken from Banail area in Bogura’s Shibganj on 6 January.Soyel Rana
The 12th national election is going to be held tomorrow, 7 January. There’s a lock hanging at the BNP office and no leaders or activists at the front. Photo taken from Naya Paltan area in Dhaka on 6 January.Dipu Malakar
Since there’s a restriction on motorcycle movement because of the elections, police members are verifying documents of the bikes as well as the riders setting up a check post. Photo taken from Tikatuli area in Dhaka on 6 December.Dipu Malakar