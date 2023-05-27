TOP SHORTS ( 27 May 2023)

French actor Vincent Lacoste (L) and French actress Adele Exarchopoulos pose during a photocall for the film "La Chimera" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 27 May 2023.AFP
2 / 3
eople tour a memorial with US flags set next to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund for Memorial Day, in Boston, Massachusetts, on 26 May 2023.AFP
3 / 3
Climate protesters reacts after the use of tear gas during a demonstration on the outskirts of the Paris venue for TotalEnergies Annual General Meeting in Paris on 26 May 2023.AFP