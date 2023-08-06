TOP SHOTS (6 August 2023)

A mimosa (lojjaboti) blushes in a flowerpot on a balcony. Photo taken in Khanpur of Narayanganj on 6 August.Dinar Mahmud
2 / 7
Hundreds of people cross the tumultuous Padma on engine-powered trawlers, taking risks like this. Photo taken from Char Borat in Goalanda of Rajbari on 5 August.M Rashedul Haque.
3 / 7
At twilight, storks return to their nest. Photo taken in Katianangla of Khulna’s Batiaghata on 5 August.Saddam Hossain.
4 / 7
After buying green bananas from the patch, a man is taking them to the wholesale market to sell after a few days when they have ripen. Photo taken from Koyrabari in Pabna’s Atgharia on 5 August.Hasan Mahmud
5 / 7
Bottle gourd, wax gourd and pumpkins grown in the homestead are being carried by two brothers to sell at the local bazar. Photo taken from Gayeshpur in Pabna on 5 August.Hasan Mahmud
6 / 7
Farmer men and women in the rural areas are now busy preparing jute fibre. A women hangs out fibre in the sun to dry. Photo taken from Pateshwar, Debottar in Pabna’s Atgharia on 5 August.Hasan Mahmud
7 / 7
While the mother is busy embroidering motifs on a nakshikatha (embroidered quilt) the daughter Ummey Habiba completes her homework. Photo taken in Sekendrabad Borochapor village in Bogura’s Shibganj on 6 August.Soyel Rana