TOP SHOTS (4 January 2024)

Jashim Uddin has cultivated cucumbers on 12 decimals of land. He is plucking cucumbers for sale in the market. Cucumber will be sold at Tk 30 per kg. The picture was taken from Subornapur village in Cumilla on 4 January.M Sadek
Various saplings including marigold are being sold at the nursery. Each sapling costs Tk 15 to Tk20. The picture is taken from Boldipukur area of Mithapukur in Rangpur on 4 January.Moinul Islam
People carrying some of their belongings arrive in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on January 4, 2024, after fleeing from Khan Yunis amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group HamasAFP
A man stands amidst the rubble of destroyed buildings following strikes on the the town of Naqura in southern Lebanon close to the border with northern Israel on January 4, 2024AFP
Israeli army humvees and vehicles move along a dirt road in the Gaza Strip near a position along the border with southern Israel on January 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and HamasAFP
This aerial picture shows a flooded part of Blendecques, northern France, following the flood of the Aa river, on January 4, 2024.AFP
An aerial image shows fabric known locally as "beach fabric", used to make Muslim women's garments, drying on a riverbank in Surakarta, Central Java, on January 4, 2024AFP
Movement of the ferry was suspended due to fog from 9:00pm on Wednesday to 8:00am on Thursday. During this period, many passengers crossed Padma and Jamuna in trawlers with risk. The picture was taken from Goalanda in Rajbari on 4 January.M Rashedul Haque