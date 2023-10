1 / 6

Biggest festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, Durga Puja is beginning this Friday. Lakshmi Puja comes right after this one. So, a mother-daughter duo is busy with putting colours on the idols of Goddess Laksmi. Photo taken from Senhati Palbari area in Dighalia, Khulna on 18 October. Saddam Hosssain