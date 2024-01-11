TOP SHOTS (11 January 2024)

A black drongo perches on a bamboo pole looking for food on a chilly winter morning. Photo taken from Kazi Nuruil village in Bogura on 11 January.Soyel Rana
After buying tomatoes for Tk 25 a kg from the farmers, a trader arranges them in crates before transporting them to Dhaka. Photo taken from Ghonabanda area in Khulna’s Dumuria on 11 January.Saddam Hossain
A blue-throated barbet feasts on a papaya perching on the plant. Photo taken from Dhuldi area in Macchor, Faridpur on 9 January.Alimuzzaman
After catching fish with them, nets have been laid to dry against the setting sun. The owner is checking if there’s any cuts or slits in the nets. Photo taken from Nolghona area in Khulna’s Dumuria on 11 January.Saddam Hossain
Pigeons gather in flocks before vegetable wholesaler Ashraful Islam’s shop as an employee of the shop scatters food for them. Photo taken from Notunbazar in rangpur’s Birampur on 10 January.Nure Alam Siddiqui
Perching on the tree, a green woodpecker tastes the sweetness of date juice on a chilly winter morning. Photo taken from Dhuldi area in Macchor, Faridpur on 9 January.Alimuzzaman