TOP SHOTS (25 May 2024)

Bamboo and trees are cut from remote areas and floated on Kaptai Lake to Rangamati town for sale. During such a journey, a man is seen sleeping comfortably under an umbrella shed on a bamboo raft. Reserve Bazar Area, Rangamati, 25 May.Supriyo Chakma
Dove on the river bank. Shahrabari Kheyaghat Area, Dhunat, Bogura, 25 May.Soyel Rana
Workers are laboring in the hot sun. Each of them earns a daily wage of Tk 450 to 800 for carrying logs from dawn to dusk. Labanchar, Khulna, 25 May.Saddam Hossain
The sea is turning rough due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Big waves are crashing on the beach. Kuakata Beach, Patuakhali, 25 May.Prothom Alo