TOP SHOTS (17 May 2024)

As the water of the beel has dried up, a mother and son catch fish using traditional fishing traps of the indigenous community living in the hill tracts. Photo taken from Dolupara area in Bandarban on 17 May.Monghaising Marma
2 / 6
In a kaleidoscope of colour, monarch butterflies perch on vines among wild bushes. Photo taken from Katachari area in Rangamati on 17 May.Supriyo Chakma
3 / 6
A fish hawk takes flight in an attempt to catch its prey. Photo taken from Katachari village in Rangamati on 17 May.Supriyo Chakma
4 / 6
Women of the hill tracts arrive in the city by boat, carrying pineapples grown in their gardens in baskets on their back. Photo taken from College Gate pier in Rangamati on 17 May.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 6
US surfer Jake Marshall rides a wave during a training session ahead of the World Surfing League (WSL) Shiseido Tahiti Pro, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, on 16 May, 2024.AFP
6 / 6
View of the mud-covered Sao Jose neighbourhood following the devastating floods, in Lajeado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on 16 May, 2024.AFP