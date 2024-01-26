Photo

TOP SHOTS (26 January 2024)

The water of Turag river has turned pitch black due to pollution. A boat glides through the stinking water. Photo taken from Aminbazar area in Dhaka on 26 January.
Ashraful Alam
A Gachi ( date juice collector) ties a pitcher on top of a date tree to gather the juice. Photo taken from Alalpur area in Koijuri of Faridpur on 26 January.
Alimuzzaman
A brown-fronted woodpecker enthusiastically pecks on a tree branch. Photo taken from Farazipara area in Khulna on 25 January.
Saddam Hossain
Braving the bitter cold, a farmer prepares his Boro paddy field for farming on a foggy winter morning. Photo taken from Jalchatra area in Rangpur on 25 January.
Moinul Islam
Since it is winter, the water level in Padma river has receded further. A fisherman sorts through his nets floating with a boat in the water. Photo taken from Padmaghat in Pabna on 25 January.
Hasan Mahmud
